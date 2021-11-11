Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.83 EPS

Analysts expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. DISH Network posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

NASDAQ DISH remained flat at $$36.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.06. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

