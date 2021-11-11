Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Post $1.20 EPS

Analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.26. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 39.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,722. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $371.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.