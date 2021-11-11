Brokerages Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Limestone Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

LMST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $684,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.79.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

