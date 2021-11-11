Brokerages Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. Maximus posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,595. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 590.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 125.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.34. Maximus has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

