Brokerages Expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.49. 712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,792. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $237.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

