Brokerages Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Utz Brands posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,555,667. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 1,990.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. 23,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,929. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

