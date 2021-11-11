Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Verint Systems reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.25. 1,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,306. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

