Brokerages Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Verint Systems reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.25. 1,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,306. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.