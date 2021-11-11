Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to post $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Walmart reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.63. 83,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,929,864. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $414.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.96.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

