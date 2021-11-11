Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) PT at $160.43

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME opened at $139.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $143.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $670,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1,881.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,521,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,641,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 32.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.