Brokerages Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Target Price at $24.50

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

BCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.12. Atreca has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). As a group, analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 438.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 730.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the second quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Atreca during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

