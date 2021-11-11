Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) PT at $14.00

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE CYH opened at $14.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $311,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

