Brokerages Set Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target at $164.00

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.87. The company had a trading volume of 81,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,290. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

