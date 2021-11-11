Brokerages Set Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Price Target at $46.75

Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

FSS stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

