Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) PT at $39.67

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Benchmark started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

MP traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,770. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

