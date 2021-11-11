Brokerages Set MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Price Target at €213.71

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €214.79 ($252.69).

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €205.10 ($241.29) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €192.79 and a 200 day moving average of €202.26. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €160.55 ($188.88) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

