Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $135.22

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $132.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 455.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,654 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,428. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

