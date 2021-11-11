Brokerages Set TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) PT at $10.74

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

FTI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 3,238,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 2.11.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.