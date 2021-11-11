Brokers Issue Forecasts for AAON, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AAON in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 over the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

