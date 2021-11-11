Brokers Issue Forecasts for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.76) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.92). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $38.29 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.25.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 905,852 shares of company stock valued at $35,694,855 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $4,430,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

