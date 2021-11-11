Brokers Issue Forecasts for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.35). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EFTR. JMP Securities began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

