Brokers Issue Forecasts for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – B. Riley lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.