Brokers Offer Predictions for Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTE. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.80 million, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.74. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $94,652,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.