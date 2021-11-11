Brokers Offer Predictions for EnPro Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnPro Industries in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnPro Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

NYSE:NPO opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.96 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 357,310 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after acquiring an additional 31,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

