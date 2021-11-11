Brokers Set Expectations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

