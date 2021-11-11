Brokers Set Expectations for EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Shares of EOG opened at $94.29 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

