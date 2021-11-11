Brokers Set Expectations for IBI Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Analysts at Pi Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for IBI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

IBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$13.50 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$6.75 and a twelve month high of C$13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$422.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

