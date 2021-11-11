Brokers Set Expectations for Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $482.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.