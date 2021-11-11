Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BIP has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.64.

NYSE:BIP opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

