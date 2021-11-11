Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
BTX opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $80.67.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.
