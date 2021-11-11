Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

BTX opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 33,413.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.