BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BRP Group traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $39.66, with a volume of 4185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get BRP Group alerts:

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in BRP Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,678,000 after buying an additional 177,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BRP Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,639,000 after buying an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,256,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,265,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after buying an additional 949,445 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.