BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$132.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$132.40.

DOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of BRP to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Saturday, September 4th.

Shares of BRP stock traded up C$1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$114.29. 73,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,054. The company has a market cap of C$9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$107.33. BRP has a 52 week low of C$61.35 and a 52 week high of C$129.98.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 10.2200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. BRP’s payout ratio is 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

