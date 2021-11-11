BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

LUCD opened at $9.56 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

