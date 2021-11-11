BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTRS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. BTRS has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke acquired 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after buying an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $59,541,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at $40,787,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth $21,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

