Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,121 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,760,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bumble by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period.

Shares of BMBL opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.