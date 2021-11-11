Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMBL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bumble from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $7.69 on Thursday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 82,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. Bumble has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.