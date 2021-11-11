Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $382.00 to $364.00. The stock had previously closed at $292.63, but opened at $282.83. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Burlington Stores shares last traded at $285.52, with a volume of 2,953 shares.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

