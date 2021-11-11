Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.16

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 32622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $837,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 99.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 566.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,062 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 109.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

