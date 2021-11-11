Bytecoin (BCN) Market Capitalization Tops $73.40 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $73.40 million and approximately $69,452.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.20 or 0.00408776 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

