Bytom (BTM) Price Tops $0.0559 on Top Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $90.30 million and approximately $15.10 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.36 or 0.00428281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,712,460,788 coins and its circulating supply is 1,615,655,431 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.