C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 156,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,657. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in C4 Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

