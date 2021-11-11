C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%.
Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 156,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,657. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $51.21.
In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
