CAE (NYSE:CAE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.19

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 149450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

CAE has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

