Calfrac Well Services (CFW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/4/2021 – Calfrac Well Services was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$6.90 price target on the stock, up previously from C$4.50.

11/3/2021 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Calfrac Well Services was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$5.00.

11/3/2021 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,191. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.96.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$1,478,586.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at C$9,929,856.16. Also, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,163,933.90. Over the last three months, insiders sold 756,200 shares of company stock worth $3,693,856.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

