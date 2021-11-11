California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 18,452 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,452 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955,487 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $811,577,000 after buying an additional 222,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after buying an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $335.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.32. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of -93.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a one year low of $161.51 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.23.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.