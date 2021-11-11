California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 276,259 Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

