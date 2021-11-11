California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vonage were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after buying an additional 979,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after buying an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth $68,597,000. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -242.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VG. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays started coverage on Vonage in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

