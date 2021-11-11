California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.84 Million Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,096,000 after acquiring an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

