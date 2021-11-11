California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.19 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in APi Group were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 452,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 217,822 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 364,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 62,723 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in APi Group by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 1,124,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE:APG opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.04. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.