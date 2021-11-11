California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,126 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Brink’s worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.