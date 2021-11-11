California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst stock opened at $204.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.61. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $180.71 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

