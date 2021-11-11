Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of CALA stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 142,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Calithera Biosciences worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

